Ishkaran Slams 'team Rhea' For Calling SSR 'a Drug Addict', Amounts Attack To Defamation

Advocate Ishkaran Bhandari on Tuesday lashed out at Rhea Chakraborty and her lawyer Satish Maneshinde for trying to portray late Sushant Singh Rajput as a 'drug addict', saying that their statements amounted to defamation. Taking to Twitter, Ishkaran expressed outrage over how Team Rhea was attacking Sushant, who was not alive to defend himself. "Attack by Team Rhea against a Sushant Singh Rajput, (person who can’t defend himself, who can’t explain himself ) by calling him DRUG ADDICT is defamation," said Ishkaran on his Twitter.

Entire Bollywood ecosystem is out to defend Drugs, many attacking me forasking -Justice for Sushant.



I am proud I did it starting 1st July- when powerful people thought they will quietly bury the case!#Warriors4SRR will get Justice!



ISBP! — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) September 8, 2020

Rhea files complaint against SSR's sister

Apart from passing derogatory statements against Sushant, Rhea Chakraborty and her lawyer filed yesterday filed a complaint before the Mumbai Police against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital authorities over a medical prescription of the late actor accusing them of prescribing Sushant certain drugs that were banned under the NDPS and other Acts.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh, on Monday, in a press briefing had countered Rhea's complaint calling it a 'desperate attempt to derail the investigation, tarnish the image of the family' and to 'keep Mumbai Police jurisdiction alive' in the case.

Read: Sushant's Sister Calls Rhea Chakraborty's FIR 'fake'; Says, "nothing’s Gonna Break Us"

Read: Rhea Chakraborty Arrested By NCB After 3 Days Of Grilling; Medical Test At 4 PM

Rhea arrested by NCB, admits to consuming drugs

Meanwhile, after 19 hours of grilling, Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday in the drugs case. The prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case will be taken for a medical test next at 4 PM as part of the formalities.

On day three of her interrogation by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Rhea Chakraborty admitted that she was consuming not just marijuana, but also hard drugs, as per sources. The actor had earlier admitted ‘procuring drugs’ along with her brother Showik, who has been arrested by NCB. This is another major disclosure made by her, apart from reportedly taking the names of Bollywood stars who were also consuming drugs.

Read: Rhea Arrested: Sushant's Sister Shweta Singh Says, 'God Is With Us'; Smita Backs Her

Read: Rhea Chakraborty's Complaint Against Sushant's Sister Baseless, Desperate: Family Lawyer