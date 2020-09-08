Sushant's Sister Calls Rhea Chakraborty's FIR 'fake'; Says, "nothing’s Gonna Break Us"

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti responded strongly to the complaint filed by Rhea Chakraborty against sister Priyanka Singh saying that 'nothing would break us'. Yesterday, on September 7, Rhea Chakraborty filed a complaint before the Mumbai Police against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital authorities over a medical prescription of the late actor accusing them of prescribing Sushant certain drugs that were banned under the NDPS and other Acts.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh, on Monday, in a press briefing had countered Rhea's complaint calling it a 'desperate attempt to derail the investigation, tarnish the image of the family' and to 'keep Mumbai Police jurisdiction alive' in the case.

Rhea files a complaint against SSR's sister, doctor

In her complaint sent to the Bandra Police on Sunday, Chakraborty sought that Priyanka Singh and Dr Tarun Kumar, working with Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, be booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for forgery, the Narcotics Drugs, and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines.

The 28-year-old actress in her complaint said, "Rajput was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was undergoing treatment for various other mental health issues. However, Rajput was not disciplined in following the treatment and would often abruptly stop his medications.'

"On June 8, 2020, Rajput showed me the messages he and his sister Priyanka had exchanged in which Priyanka sent him a list of medicines to take. I explained to Rajput that he has already been prescribed medicines by doctors who are treating him," Chakraborty said in her complaint.

"Prima facie, the prescription appeared to be fabricated. The medicines prescribed by the doctor are prohibited from being prescribed electronically without consultation with the patient," Chakraborty said in the complaint. "Rajput died just a few days after he obtained the prescription, wherein he was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances at the behest of his sister Priyanka and the doctor Tarun Kumar," she added.

