ISIS Operative Was Inspired By Dr Zakir Naik, Says Nabbed Terrorist

On Monday, Mustkeen Khan alias Abdul Yusuf Khan alleged that ISIS terrorist was reportedly inspired by hate speech spreader Dr. Zakir Naik. Mustkeen used to watch hate speech of Dr. Zakir Naik which radicalised him. Apart from Zakir Naik he also used to watch hate videos of different religious leaders. The special cell of the Delhi Police has so far recovered around 30 kg explosive from his possession.

When the police searched his digital gadgets they came to know that Mustkeem was fond of watching hate speech, especially of Dr Zakir Naik.

"There is no doubt that he was highly radicalised. Now the name of Dr. Zakir Naik has been added in the investigation. Zakir was his inspiration too. He was specially trained to mislead the cops, he gave us misleading answers but we were able to pull out the truth," said the senior police official.

READ: Arrested ISIS terrorist's wife says she knew about his activities, father expresses regret

He had trained two boys to carry out lone-wolf type attacks. Their plan was to execute a lone wolf attack at any crowded market.

"They would first blast the IEDs. After it they would open fire when there is chaotic situation. And the worse part is when the police or some prominent person would arrive they will explode themselves for more casualties," said a source privy to the investigation.

Mustkeen is on eight days of police remand. The special cell has taken him to Balrampur in UP for the recoveries of evidence and other materials. So far, 30 kg explosive, one ISIS flag, and IEDs have been recovered from him. He was the main operative of ISIS in India and was making a network. The probe in the matter is on.

READ: Terrorist with ISIS links arrested with IED explosives in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan