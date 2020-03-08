ISIS Terror Suspects Nabbed In New Delhi's Okhla; Wanted To Exploit Anti-CAA Protests

In a massive development, security agencies on Sunday, have detained two Islamic State Of Khurasan Province (Indian branch of ISIS) terror suspects - Jahanzaib Sami and wife Hinda Bashir Beg from New Delhi's Okhla, as per sources. Jihadi materials have allegedly been recovered from the ISKP cadres. Sources state that suspects were allegedly urging Muslims to unite against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

ISKP suspects nabbed in Delhi

Moreover, sources report that Sami and his wife were in touch with senior ISKP members in Afghanistan. They were allegedly trying to exploit the ongoing agitation against CAA to incite Muslim youth to carry out terror strikes. incidentally, Okhla from where the suspects have been detained houses the famous Shahee Bagh - where protests have been continuing since December 15.

On Tuesday, Supreme Court-appointed mediators Sadhna Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde revisited Shaheen Bagh to continue the second leg of peace talks. They continue to urge protestors to shift the location of their agitation to find a solution to the ongoing deadlock. While women had temporarily vacated the area amid the Delhi violence with Delhi police imposing section 144 and the coronavirus scare, they have resumed occupying the spot continuing the peaceful protest against CAA. The interlocutors had submitted their report to the apex court on February 24, while the other mediator - Wajahat Habibullah had termed the 'peaceful' and mentioned that the police (UP and Delhi) have blocked five points around Shaheen Bagh.

Five days of the mediation between Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors Sadhana Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde to persuade them on shifting the protest site did not result in any breakthrough yet. But, a delegation of Shaheen Bagh women protestors who met Ramachandran on Saturday, set seven conditions ranging for the demand of protection if the road is reopened to no NPR in Delhi to revocation of cases against student protestors. The Shaheen Bagh protests mainly led by Muslim women have been ongoing against CAA-NRC-NPR since December 15. While the police had temporarily reopened the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh road, they were barricaded again.

