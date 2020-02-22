Shaheen Bagh Protesters Set 7 Conditions To Interlocutor On Fourth Day Of Mediation Talks

In a massive development, a delegation of Shaheen Bagh women protestors on Saturday, have set seven conditions to SC-appointed interlocutor Sadhana Ramachandran, as per sources. Sources state that Ramachandran who arrived at the site alone, met only with women protestors in the morning and refused to talk to the media. Moreover, the interlocutor advocate Sanjay Hegde will allegedly visit the site in the evening to continue the fourth day of mediation talks.

Shaheen Bagh sets conditions (as per sources):

If half of the road is opened, provide security to protestors by providing an aluminium sheet between protests and road

Revoke all cases against Jamia students

No NPR in Delhi

Investigation on all inflammatory speeches

Create an alternate protest site in Shaheen Bagh itself

Revoke all cases against youngsters who were booked for Shaheen Bagh protests

Cognizance of the deaths due to anti-CAA protests throughout India

UP police reopens Noida-Faridabad road after 69 days of shutdown amid Shaheen Bagh talks

Shaheen Bagh road 'partially' opened

Earlier on Friday, Uttar Pradesh police have reopened the Noida-Faridabad road after 69 days of shut down due to the ongoing Shaheen Bagh protests. But visuals show that barricades are still present at the site while allowing vehicular traffic. Police have particularly reopened the stretch from Noida's Mahamaya flyover to Delhi and Faridabad. While all roads close to the area have been closed by the UP Police due to the continued protests, Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch has predominantly been in focus due to the large-scale gathering. Shaheen Bagh protests began on December 14 where thousands of people, including women and children camped on the streets protesting the CAA-NRC-NPR.

Interlocutor admits chaos at Shaheen Bagh, reveals 'better' discipline expected on Friday

Shaheen Bagh mediation

Three days of the mediation between Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors Sadhana Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde have not resulted in any breakthrough. Talking to the media, Ramachandran noted that it was a good interaction and that the women of Shaheen Bagh had shared their pain and anxiety with them. While both have lauded the protestors fro their discipline, they have slammed the UP police for again barricading the Noida-Faridabad road.

On Monday, Supreme Court appointed advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran as interlocutors to talk to protestors at Shaheen Bagh and try to persuade them on shifting the protest site. Moreover, the apex court has also asked the Centre to look into alternative protest sites like Ramlila Maidan, Janta Mantar, Lal Quila as such. Next hearing will be held on Monday.

