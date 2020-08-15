PM Modi Eyes Electoral Return For J&K; Says 'delimitation Ongoing; Let There Be MLAs, CM'

In a massive announcement during his Independence Day speech on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the return of electoral process in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking about the abrogation of Article 370 last year, PM Modi said that one year has been about development. The Prime Minister added that the delimitation process is underway in the valley, and once it is done, J&K will have elections.

Prime Minister Modi said that the Government of India fulfilled the long-pending aspiration of the people of Ladakh by bifurcating it and placing it under the Centre's administration for its development. The Prime Minister also added that like Sikkim is called an organic state, Ladakh has the potential to become a 'carbon-neutral region'.

"It was a year of a new development journey for Jammu and Kashmir. I want to thank all Panch and Sarpanch of J&K for carrying forward developmental works in the valley. The delimitation process is going on under the inspection of the Supreme Court. After it is done, I would want that there be an election in the valley, J&K should have MLAs, MPs, CM, and ministers. India is committed to take J&K forward."

"Just as Sikkim has made its mark as an organic state, in the coming days, Ladakh, coming as a carbon-neutral zone, is also working fast in this direction," PM added.

Earlier in his speech, PM Modi also referred to the Galwan clash with China and ceasefire violations by Pakistan, although he did not name any of the two neighbouring countries and said that India has given befitting response to those who attacked the sovereignty of our country, wither on LOC or LAC.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted Tricolour at Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hoisted the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort as India celebrates its 74 Independence Day. On his arrival at 7:18 am in front of the Lahore Gate of Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. The Prime Minister was assisted by Major Shweta Pandey in unfurling the Tricolour.

The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister consisted of one officer and 24 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. The Guard of Honour was positioned directly in front of the national flag across the moat below the ramparts. This year, Army being the coordinating Service, the Guard of Honour was commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Gaurav S Yewalkar. Army Contingent in the Prime Minister's Guard was commanded by Major Palvinder Grewal, the Navy contingent by Lieutenant Commander K V R Reddy, while Squadron Leader Vikas Kumar led the Air Force contingent and the Delhi Police contingent was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Jitender Kumar Meena.

After inspecting the Guard of Honour, Prime Minister Modi proceeded towards the ramparts of the Red Fort where he was greeted by Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. The GoC Delhi area conducted the Prime Minister to the dais on the rampart to unfurl the national flag.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the National Flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort on #IndependenceDay today.



