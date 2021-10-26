J&K: FIR Filed Against Students For Allegedly Celebrating Pakistan Win In World Cup Match

Following videos of sets of students celebrating Pakistan’s victory went viral on social media, officials have now informed that FIR has been registered against a few for the same. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that a few GMC and SKIMS medical students have been charged for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's victory against India in the ICC T20 World Cup match. Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday said that it had begun identifying those who sang the Pakistan national anthem in the Medical College in Srinagar before India vs Pakistan World Cup match.

According to ANI, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar has now informed that FIR has been registered against a few medical students for allegedly celebrating Pakistan’s victory on Sunday. In an undated video, being circulated on social media, a group of students can be seen celebrating the Pakistan team’s victory over India. The video shows college students cheering and dancing joyfully while chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.

J&K | FIR registered against a few GMC & SKIMS medical students for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's victory against India in ICC T20 World Cup match: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021

The Srinagar Police is yet to confirm the charges registered against the students in the case. Meanwhile, the J&K administration has also said that it will bar the students involved from selection for government jobs. The incidents of students celebrating the Pakistan victory and singing the Pak national anthem took place at the hostel of SKIMS hospital in Soura and another at the hostel in Government Medical College (GMC) in Karan Nagar, Srinagar.

कौन कहता है कश्मीर में आज़ादी नहीं है बोलने की,जीने की ?

शक है तो देखये आरिफ़ा को जो Govt मेडिकल कॉलेज की student है पाकिस्तान के नारे लगा रही है



Thank U Arifa 🙏Infection is deep down the spine of traitors like you.. No education/development can deworm minds of Jihadi radicals pic.twitter.com/mAxJ8wzdI0 — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) October 25, 2021

Mehbooba Mufti defends celebration of Pakistan’s victory

In a tweet, defending those celebrating Pakistan's victory in the India-Pak Cricket match, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday, wrote that Kashmiris were allegedly being threatened and slogans calling them traitors -- “Desh ke gaddaron ko goli maaro..’ etc, are being raised. She went on to question people as to why they were asserting anger against the victory of a neighbouring country.

The PDP chief who has been critical of the Centre’s move of scrapping Article 370 and 35A and has frequently batted for talks with Pakistan, scornfully wrote that Kashmiris haven’t forgotten how people celebrated by distributing sweets when Article 370 was abrogated and Kashmir was stripped of its special status. Mufti indirectly compared India’s cricket loss to the eviction of the statehood of Jammu & Kashmir and how the now Union Territory was 'dismembered', she further alleged that celebrating India’s loss should not be condemned as Kashmiris have not forgotten how people celebrated at the loss of people of Kashmir when they suffered.

Pakistan Defeats India in T20 World Cup

Pakistan brought to an end India's near-three-decade domination on the world stage, beating their arch-rivals by 10 wickets in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. Intent on breaking their run of losses, Pakistan restricted India to 151 for seven after electing to field in the T20 showpiece's blockbuster game. Pakistan then made light work of the target of 152, completing the win with 13 balls to spare. Skipper Babar Azam stroked his way to 68 while his opening partner, Mohammad Rizwan, smashed 79 as the Indian bowlers struggled to contain the two batters. Earlier, captain Virat Kohli led from the front with a half-century as India recovered from a disastrous start to post a challenging total. Besides Kohli's 49-ball 57, Rishabh Pant slammed 39 in 30 deliveries.

