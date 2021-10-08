J&K High Court Bar Association To Protest Against Terrorist Attacks In Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association on Thursday informed that it will abstain from work today, October 8 to condemn the repeated incidents terrorist attacks in the region. The association also informed that it will also hold protests against the continuous terrorist activities in the Union Territory. The decision came after two school teachers were shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar on Thursday.

In a circular released, the J&K High Court bar association said that its President and senior advocate, MK Bhardwaj strongly condemned the activities and alleged Pakistan for their involvement in the brutal attacks. “Bhardwaj strongly condemned Pakistan sponsored terrorism for carrying on the policy of enmity against India and harbouring terrorism on her soil and using them to threaten life of the people and security forces in our Union Territory,” the release said. The council also called the attack an “act of cowardness” and said that the attackers were targeting the minorities in the UT.

Two teachers killed by terrorists at govt school in J&K

In a horrific attack in Jammu and Kashmir, two school teachers were shot dead by terrorists on Thursday. The terrorist attack took place in Eidgah Sangam, a downtown area of Srinagar where the two teachers were dragged from the classroom and shot dead by the terrorists. The victims - Satinder Kaur and teacher Deepak Chand were both residents of Allochi bagh. The heinous attack took place two days after terrorists had killed three other civilians, including a prominent Kashmiri Pandit.

Following the attack, the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the CRPF are also reaching the spot of the terrorist attack. This comes as yet another attack in recent days. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba too has threatened and warned that minorities and other locals will be targeted.

Three civilians killed in separate terrorist attacks

Earlier on Tuesday, three civilians in Jammu and Kashmir lost their lives in separate terrorist attacks within almost one hour. According to the official information provided by the Kashmir Zone Police, the first terrorist attack was done in Srinagar's Iqbal Park area, then near Madina Chowk Lalbazar and lastly at Bandipora district. Reportedly, the Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba has claimed responsibility for the attack.

