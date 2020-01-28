J&K: Police Arrest Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist From Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested a 19-year-old man, Sajid Farooq Dar affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Dar was arrested by police from Andergam Pattan, Baramulla.

Jammu and Kashmir Police: A 19-year-old man, Sajid Farooq Dar affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was arrested by police from Andergam Pattan, Baramulla. — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

READ | BIG WIN: Pulwama Terror Attack Conspirator Neutralised By Security Forces In Tral Encounter

Jaish Commander Qari Yasir killed

On January 25, in a major success for security forces in the valley, top Jaish Commander Qari Yasir has been gunned down along with his two associates, Moosa and Burhan, in an encounter in Hariparigam Tral area of Awantipora. Qari Yasir was an IED expert and was involved in recruiting militants as well as transporting them from Pakistan. Three army personnel were also injured in the shootout. They were immediately admitted to the hospital. The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) had said that the police were constantly getting information about the IED attack in or around Srinagar.

“A Jaish module mostly foreigners was active and was planning to do something sensational on the eve of Republic day 2020. This module includes one terrorist identified as Saifullah who was killed in Khrew area of Pulwama recently,” a senior officer said.

READ | Awantipora: J&K Police Arrests Terrorist Who Was Threatening Locals

“On a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces in the Hariparigam Tral area of Awantipora. During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter,” read an official statement.

“In the ensuing encounter, three terrorists were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. From the incriminating materials recovered at the site of encounter, the killed terrorists have been identified as Qari Yasir a self-styled Chief Commander of proscribed terror outfit JeM, Moosa Abu Usmaan both residents of Pakistan and Burhanuddin Sheikh of Hasipora Tral,” it added.

READ | Jaish Commander Qari Yasir, Involved In Pulwama Attack, Killed In Tral Encounter

According to the police records, Qari Yasir had a history of terror crime records since 2016 and was operating as Commander of proscribed outfit JeM in the areas of South Kashmir. He was involved in many terror crimes and civilian atrocities for which several cases were registered against him. He was part of the group involved in carrying out an IED blast in Lethpora in February 2019 in which 40 CRPF personnel attained martyrdom.

He was also involved in the abduction and killing of civilians Manzoor Kohli and Abdul Qadir in August 2019. Moosa Abu Usmaan and Burhanuddin Sheikh were involved in terror crimes and civilian atrocities. Terror crime cases were also registered against them.

READ | 2 Terrorists Eliminated In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K; Operation Still Underway