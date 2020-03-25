J&K Polices Registers 218 FIRs Against Lockdown Violators Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

In an attempt to ensure a complete lockdown as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi till April 14, the Jammu and Kashmir police have registered 218 FIRs against the violators so far. The FIRs have been registered for defying the lockdown imposed by the Central Government across the country to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, and Awantipora Districts of South Kashmir, Police has registered FIRs against 28 persons for violating the orders. In central Kashmir's Srinagar, Budgam, and Ganderbal Districts police have registered FIRs against 14 such persons. In North Kashmir's Baramulla, Kupwara, Handwara, Sopore, Bandipora district, FIR has been registered against 27 persons for violating lockdown orders.

In Jammu Samba Kathua range, police have registered 50 FIRs against the persons for violating the orders and in Udhampur Reasi range, 13 FIRs have been registered against the lockdown violators. Similarly, 21 FIRs has been registered against persons violating orders in Doda Kishtwar Ramban Range. In Rajouri Poonch range, Police have registered 65 FIRs against the persons violating lockdown orders.

Hospitals in Jammu and Srinagar have also established helplines for the police personnel and their families for immediate assistance.

21-day pan-India Lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight 12 across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. Complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, over 536 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 122. Ten deaths have been reported to date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and shut down over 75 districts across the nation.

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Delhi, Kerala, Jammu - Kashmir declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings.

