Sachin Tendulkar Extends Wishes On Gudi Padwa, Urges Everyone To Stay Home Amid The Crisis

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday took to Twitter to extend his best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Gudi Padwa - the first day of Marathi New Year. While extending his best wishes, Tendulkar stated that everyone celebrates Gudi Padwa with great enthusiasm, but today the situation is serious due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Furthermore, he urged everyone to build a firm resolve to stay home in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19.

आज गुढी पाडवा, मराठी नववर्षाचा पहिला दिवस.

नेहमी आपण हा सण मोठ्या उत्साहाने करतो मात्र आज परिस्थिती गंभीर आहे.

करोनाशी लढण्यासाठी आपण आपापल्या घरी राहण्याच्या दृढ संकल्पाची गुढी उभारुयात.

लवकरात लवकर हे संकट संपेल अशी प्रार्थना करूया.

गुढी पाडव्याच्या सर्वांना हार्दिक शुभेच्छा. pic.twitter.com/SyfaBtAjX3 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 25, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian legend appealed everyone to stay home as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown in the country till April 14. Tendulkar had tweeted that simple things are often the hardest to do because they require consistent discipline and determination and a simple task of staying home can help save millions of lives.

21-day Pan-India Lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Enters Day 1 Of 21-day Lockdown; Confirmed Cases At 519

"From midnight 12 across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. Complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

READ | Sachin Tendulkar Urges Citizens To Stay Home And Unite In The War Against COVID-19

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, over 536 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 107. Ten deaths have been reported to date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and shut down over 75 districts across the nation.

READ | 'Indians Meet & Fight Together': PM Modi Hails Country's People For Janta Curfew's Success

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Delhi, Kerala, Jammu - Kashmir declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings.

READ | Coronavirus: Centre Directs States To Release Funds For Additional Medical Facilities