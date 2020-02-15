A few members of the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) on Saturday were detained by the police after they staged a protest outside Tamil Nadu House. The JCC members were protesting against the Tamil Nadu police's action during anti-CAA protests in Chennai. The protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Chennai resumed on Saturday in the Washermanpet area.

Meanwhile, thousands of people, including a large number of women, on Saturday staged a protest against the amended Citizenship Act, the proposed NRC and NPR at Mumbai''s Azad Maidan amid recitation of Urdu poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz''s popular poem ''Hum Dekhenge'' and slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

READ: Anti-CAA: Group protests in Delhi over Chennai police incident; detained

READ: Tamil Nadu: Protest against CAA and NRC resumes in Chennai, day after clash with cops

Police resort to lathi-charge

Earlier on Friday, as many as 100 protesters were detained by the police after a scuffle broke out during the protest in Washermanpet. After the detention, a protest was staged near Mount Road Dargah at Anna Salai. However, it was later withdrawn.

The protest turned violent when the protesters clashed with the police. Four police personnel -- a woman joint commissioner, two women constables, and a sub-inspector -- were injured in stone-pelting, the police said, even as reports emerged that some protesters were also hurt. The protesters accused the police of resorting to lathi-charge. Joint Commissioner P Vijayakumari sustained injuries on her head, the police said, adding that those wounded were admitted to a hospital.

Earlier, some agitators were reportedly removed from the protest site forcibly, leading to a commotion between them and the police. The protesters accused the police of resorting to a lathi-charge. Some of the protesters were detained. Subsequently, more people gathered there demanding their release. As a result, security was beefed up in the area.

Meanwhile, parties led by the DMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday lashed out at the police for alleged use of force on anti-CAA protesters here and sought action against personnel involved in it.

READ: Maha morcha against CAA-NRC-NPR in Mumbai

READ: DMK questions Rajinikanth's silence after police heavy-handedness against anti-CAA stir

(With Inputs from ANI)



