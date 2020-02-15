DMK Questions Rajinikanth's Silence After Police Heavy-handedness Against Anti-CAA Stir

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Senthilkumar has called on actor Rajinikanth to call out the alleged brutality against the minorities by the state government. His comments come after Chennai police broke into a scuffle with the protestors on Friday evening.

'We welcomed you, we can throw you out'

In a tweet, Senthilkumar said that the superstar had earlier said that if the Muslims in the country face an issue because of the CAA, then he will be the fist on to speak up and now that the police has taken action against the Muslims, where is he? Senthilkumar added that the state and its people had opened the gates for him, which helped him to flourish in his acting career, but will not hesitate to close the gates on him.

Earlier in February, Rajinikanth was quoted by news agency PTI saying that the Muslims are not affected by the controversial law and that he will stand up for the community if they face any issue. "Citizenship Amendment Act will not affect any citizen of our country. If it affects Muslims, then I will be the first person to stand up for them. How will Muslims who chose to stay back in India following partition be sent out of the country?"

The police detained over 100 protesters after a scuffle with them during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Washermanpet in Chennai on the evening of February 14. The protestors were raising slogans against CAA and NRC during the protests.

Hundreds of protestors had gathered in Washermanpet in Chennai on Friday evening. Police excess allegedly began earlier, leading to several injuries amongst protesters.

The incident on Friday led to sporadic protests across Tamil Nadu, including at Washermanpet in the city, where the violence erupted, but protesters subsequently called off the agitation, following talks with City Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan. Four police personnel a woman joint commissioner, two women constables, and a sub-inspector were injured in stone-pelting, the police said, even as reports emerged that some protesters were also hurt. Joint Commissioner P Vijayakumari sustained injuries on her head, the police said, adding that those wounded were admitted to a hospital.

Earlier, DMK President MK Stalin and MP Kanimozhi condemned the incident and called for a probe on the police brutality. Kanimozhi said that the police mishandled the situation and said that JC North Kapilkumar Saratkar mishandled the situation and should be immediately suspended.