Jammu & Kashmir Govt To Reopen Pending Old Cases Of Terrorism; Aims To Punish Separatists

Among rising concerns over the recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, the UT government is all set to reopen pending old terrorism cases to punish terrorists and separatists who are presently roaming freely. Concerning the same, the Home Department of the J&K government has considered reopening such cases with evidence that earlier were not persuaded due to the absence of 'will' to punish the perpetrators.

While a final decision is yet to be taken, the development came in wake of the recent targeted attacks on civilians and police personnel in the valley to instill a sense of fear among the people.

According to the Daily Excelsior, the J&K government has asked the Home Department to take the consideration concerning cases that are connected to terror cases involving former terrorists, separatists, and other anti-national elements who are now roaming around freely as their cases were not closed or could not be punished.

“Several such unclosed cases are under discussion. There is no such decision yet on whether all the cases will be opened as evidence will play a major role in it. However, cases that can legally be pursued and can stand judicial determination will be opened", reported the Daily Excelsior citing sources.

Further noting that both the Centre and the UT government are concerned over reports of such terrorists being ignored by the former governments, the decision has been taken in view of the recent termination of government employees in connection to leaking information to terrorists in the valley.

J&K government's special task force to scrutinise and recommend terror-link cases

Earlier this month, three government employees including a professor and a police constable were terminated for having alleged terror links. In a statement by the J&K administration, the sacked employees were removed in line with the recommendations made by a special task force set up in 2021 by Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha for scrutinising and recommending cases for removal from service over alleged terror links under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution.

On the other hand, while the government is geared up to take stringent measures against terrorism in the valley, the security forces have also tightened their activities to nab and neutralise terrorists from the entire Jammu and Kashmir.

Image: PTI