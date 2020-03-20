Jaya Bachchan Slams Delay In Nirbhaya Rapists' Hanging; Laments Juvenile Convict's Release

Following the hanging of 4 convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case, Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan expressed her dissatisfaction at the manner of the development. She opined that the delay in the execution of the convicts was tantamount to justice being denied. Moreover, she lamented the fact that one convict was released in 2015 as he was a juvenile. Thereafter, Bachchan questioned whether the released convict’s intentions had changed over a period of time.

Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan: Justice delayed is justice denied. Even today, one person (juvenile at the time of the crime, later released in 2015) is free. Have his intentions changed today? #NirbhayaCase pic.twitter.com/Bcs1XYZHDJ — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

Nirbhaya convicts hanged

Earlier in the day, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, and Akshay Kumar Singh- the convicts in the Nirbhaya case were hanged till death at 5.30 am. This was the first time that 4 individuals were executed together in Tihar jail. The execution of the death warrant was carried out after multiple attempts by the rapists to escape the gallows. Despite exhausting all legal remedies including the curative and mercy petitions, AP Singh- the counsel for the convicts tried obtaining relief from the Patiala House Court, Delhi High Court, Supreme Court, National Human Rights Commission and even the International Court of Justice in the last few days. Finally, the fate of the convicts was sealed after the Delhi HC and the apex court dismissed pleas to stay their execution in late-night hearings.

What is the Nirbhaya rape and murder case?

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

