NEET-JEE Row: Cops Lathi-charge SP's Protesting Student Wing; Akhilesh Doesn't Want Exam

The Lucknow Police on Thursday resorted to lathi-charge to disperse Samajwadi Party (SP) workers protesting before the Raj Bhawan against the Centre’s decision to hold NEET and JEE entrance exams in September amid COVID-19 pandemic.

SP workers of the party’s student wing had reached Raj Bhawan in the afternoon and raised anti-government slogans for organising the NEET and JEE despite “considerable” risks to students. The police tried to stop the SP workers and resorted to lathi-charge to control them. The protestors were later detained and sent to police lines.

Following the incident, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter and condemned the Lucknow police for its ‘ruthless’ treatment towards SP workers who demonstrated against NEET and JEE.

Akhilesh writes open letter slamming Centre

Earlier, SP president Akhilesh Yadav had written an open letter opposing the Centre’s decision to hold NEET and JEE amid the pandemic. He said the BJP-led Central government is unnecessarily putting the students’ health at risk.

“Funny and illogical things are being spread by the BJP which says when people can come out for other work, why can’t they give exams. It has forgotten that people are moving out in compulsion and even those who want to stay at home to save themselves are now being forced to come out of their homes in the name of examination,” Yadav said in the letter.

The SP chief asked who will be responsible if students contract the infection. He claimed the saffron party is only concerned about people who vote for it.

“It appears that the BJP has come to know that youths facing unemployment would no longer vote for them and so, it is acting in a revengeful manner against them and their guardians,” Yadav alleged.

Seeking postponement of NEET and JEE examinations, seven chief ministers of Opposition-ruled states on Wednesday jointly moved to the Supreme Court to address the issue. While the NEET is scheduled to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE Main has slated from September 1-6.

