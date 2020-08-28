Akhilesh Yadav Poses 3 Questions To BJP Over Holding NEET-JEE Amid Chorus For Postponement

Continuing his attack on the Modi government over holding NEET-JEE exams in September, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav asked the BJP to explain from which date the institutions will open after those exams, when will the selection process be completed, and when will classes start.

"The BJP, intent on conducting the JEE-NEET examination, should tell us from which date the institutions will open after this examination, when will the selection process be completed, and when will classes start? When this is not decided, then under whose pressure is the government hurrying it?" the former Uttar Pradesh CM wrote in Hindi on Twitter.

JEE, NEET की परीक्षा कराने पर आमादा भाजपा बताए कि इस परीक्षा के बाद किस तारीख़ से संस्थानों को खोलेगी, कब चयन की प्रक्रिया पूरी होगी, कब से क्लासेज़ शुरू होंगी. जब ये तय ही नहीं है तो सरकार किसके दबाव में ये हड़बड़ी कर रही है?#StudentLivesMatter#INDIAunitedtoPostponeJEE_NEET — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 28, 2020

'Human Resource Ministry lacks Humanity'

Earlier, amid growing demand for postponement of the medical and engineering entrance exams in view of a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, Yadav took a veiled jibe at the Central Government. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Akhilesh said the BJP which is 'adamant' on conducting the JEE, NEET exam, has now revealed why it changed the name of 'Ministry of Human Resources and Development'.

Sharing photos of his party men protesting against the exams in Lucknow, he wrote it is because the Ministry's attitude towards education and learners lacks 'Humanity'.

"Adamant on conducting JEE and NEET examinations, BJP has now clarified why it has changed the name of the Ministry of Human Resources. It is because its attitude towards education and students is devoid of humanity."

READ | SC Upholds UGC's Decision To Hold Final Year University Exams; States Can Extend Deadline

Education Minister rules out rethink

On Thursday, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank stated that the career of students was the first priority for the Union government. Reiterating that the JEE and NEET exams would be held as scheduled, he maintained that one year of the students should not be wasted. Moreover, he quoted the Supreme Court order which found no merit in postponing the JEE and NEET exams.

Pokhriyal added that the Union Health Secretary had written to top administrative officials in states to ensure that the safety of candidates is given paramount importance. Additionally, he hailed the guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency for preventing the spread of COVID-19. It is pertinent to note that the NTA has assured all the students of a safe environment in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

The cause for postponement of NEET-JEE exams faced a setback on Friday after the Supreme Court upheld the University Grants Commission's (UGC's) July 6 circular stating that University final year exams are mandatory. A three-judge bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy, and MR Shah pronounced the verdict on a batch of pleas challenging UGC's directive to conduct final year university exams by September-end amid COVID-19 pandemic.

(PTI Photo)

READ | Cong Launches Campaign Against Holding Of NEET, JEE; Rahul Asks People To Speak Up For Students' Safety