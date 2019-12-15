Jitendra Singh Holds Cong Responsible For Violence, Asserts CAA Is A 'subject Of Centre'

On Sunday, Dr.Jitendra Singh- the Minister of State Prime Minister’s Office alleged that Congress was responsible for the incidents of violence over the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Maintaining that the situation was comparatively better than before, he opined that some elements were taking advantage of the situation for political gain. On states refusing to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act, Dr.Singh said that it was not under the states prerogative.

MoS PMO, Jitendra Singh on incidents of violence over #CitizenshipAmendmentAct: Situation has become comparatively better than before. There are some unscrupulous elements who are trying take advantage of the situation to further their politics, Congress has a big hand in it. pic.twitter.com/PCkg2AcQSw — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2019

MoS PMO Jitendra Singh: Some states are saying they will not allow implementation of #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, this is beyond my understanding as it is a subject of Centre. I don't think any state government has the prerogative to create problems in its implementation. https://t.co/H8y3oToPPf — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2019

President gives assent

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities would be reduced to 5 years. Several parties in the North East such as the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) have been vehemently opposed to this legislation. To ameliorate their concerns, the Centre has exempted a major part of the North East from the ambit of the Act. The opposition contends that the Act discriminates on the basis of religion, which might go against Article 14, which guarantees the right to equality. While the Lower House of the Parliament cleared the Bill just after midnight on Monday, the Rajya Sabha passed it two days later. It came into force after the President gave his assent to the Bill. Many states such as West Bengal and Kerala have opposed the implementation of CAA.

