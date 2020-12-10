Farooq Abdullah Claims Art 370 Removal Increased Human Rights Violations; Silent On Terror

Hitting out at the Centre once again, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that the unilateral and unconstitutional abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status has coincided with a steep rise in the infringement of fundamental and human rights in the Union Territory. On the eve of the International Human Rights Day, the Lok Sabha member from Srinagar said that restricting the movement of mainstream political leaders has become the order of the day. The abrogation of Article 370 has led to human rights violation, Abdullah added.

Farooq Abdullah said, "The honour of the people has been compromised and downgraded on every account since the spiteful measures of August 5, 2019, were undertaken by the Centre by giving a ditch to all established constitutional norms and parliamentary propriety."

Farooq Abdullah slams centre for abrogation of Article 370 & 35-A

The National Conference president alleged that the months that followed August 5, 2019, measures saw a steep rise in human rights violations of the people such as disallowing people from praying, blocking communication channels and snatching exclusive job rights of local youth. Abdullah also said that the BJP climbed the political ladder nationally by employing a narrative that Article 370 and 35-A were impeding the job prospects of the youth. Far from providing jobs to the youth, the incumbent ruling dispensation at the Centre which is in direct control of J&K's affairs showed the door to thousands of employed youth, he added.

Abdullah said, "17 months have passed since the much-touted promise of the ruling BJP on creating of job extravaganza which is yet to see the lights of the day."

Speaking further the National Conference president said that the government's grinding of fundamental rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir did not stop there as the right to freedom of religion has also been in jeopardy since. He said, that he was not allowed to take part in congregational prayers at Hazratbal following Eid-e-Milad observance. Abdullah also slammed BJP for putting Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest once again.

The Abdullahs and the Muftis, however, have been criticised for leading J&K through decades and decades of no growth, in situations wherein terrorists and separatist outlook was allowed to prevail and flourish over and above the democratic mandate and the progress of state and its people. The government has argued that the scrapping of Article 370 and 35A have allowed the erstwhile state to be integrated with India like never before.

(With PTI inputs)