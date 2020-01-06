JNU Professor Reveals Details Of Horrific Incidents Preceding JNU Assault

A day after the JNU violence involving the assault on students and faculties created an outrage across the nation, a professor from JNU took to her facebook page and wrote her eyewitness' account of the incidents that ensued in the campus prior to the brutal JNU assault on January 5.

Professor's Facebook post below:

The professor has slammed the media for showing half-truth and gave a full account of the incidents that took place earlier on the same day. In her post, she has narrated the ordeal of how the professors have to request and plead the students to allow them to enter their own office rooms.

"Some of us in some of the days under desperate situation have to plead the students, who are blocking all the gates of our school building, to allow access to our own office rooms, for just five minutes, to collect some important documents, books or hard disc etc. If we succeed we will be accompanied by some student to watch our movements. Many of the times, we face harsh words, indefinite wait, denial, asking us to come in the weekends or after the office hours. Many of the times our PhD students would get access to open our office room (instead of us) to take out some important stuffs (sic)", said the professor while narrating her agony.

