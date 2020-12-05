Jolt For Sasikala As Prison Authorities Reject Ex-Jayalalithaa Aide's Remission Request

In a big jolt, VK Saskikala's application seeking remission has been rejected by the jail authorities, ruling out the possibility of an early release for the former Jayalalithaa aide. Sasikala, who has been lodged at the Parappana Aghrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru, had applied for early release after she deposited Rs 10 crore fine at a special court. Sasikala's lawyers had earlier claimed that the ex-Jaya aide had not availed 129 remission leaves and that she was expecting an early release on the grounds of 'good conduct' inside the prison.

Sasikala's remission request rejected

Rejecting Sasikala's application, the prison authorities stated that remission was applicable only for a female prisoner who has attained 60 years of age and has served actual imprisonment of nine years (7 years actual imprisonment without remission). Further, it also informed that the institution had 'no holiday system' for its prisoners. Her relatives Ilavarasi and V N Sudhakaran are also serving a four-year jail term in the case.

Sasikala and the Disproportionate Assets case

Sasikala has been lodged in jail since February 2017 when the Supreme Court upheld her conviction by a special court in Bengaluru in a disproportionate assets case and sentenced her to four years imprisonment. Sasikala, who took over the reins of AIADMK after the death of Jayalalithaa in December 2016, was later removed from the party by then-Chief Minister K Palaniswami-led camp. Her relatives Ilavarasi and V N Sudhakaran are also serving a four-year jail term in the case.

Sasikala and Jayalalithaa

Meanwhile, Sasikala has also been probed into her alleged involvement in former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa's death. The Arumugasamy commission had written to the Karnataka Prisons Department and Home Secretary of the Tamil Nadu government to seek permission to question Sasikala. The commission which has already questioned 130 people, recorded Sasikala's statement in person.

Sasikala to return right before TN polls

Sasikala's return is expected to intensify the politics down south with the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2021. The tenure of the 234-seats assembly is due to end in May 2021. Despite reports of Sasikala's release, AIADMK joint coordinator and Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami has maintained that her release will not impact the party. When asked if Sasikala's return would hamper AIADMK's chances in the upcoming polls, TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami told the media that her release will have 'zero impact' on the party and categorically stated that no changes would happen after her release. Sorting out the differences between two factions within the party, the AIADMK affirmed that it would project E Palaniswami as the CM for the 2021 elections as well.

