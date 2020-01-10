Kamal Haasan Breaks Silence On JNU Violence, Says, 'dictatorship Should Change'

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan broke his silence on the JNU students attack after 5 days while interacting with the media at Chennai airport on Friday, the actor-turned-politician said that the panic has increased because of the students' attack which happened at JNU.

When reporters asked him on the JNU attack, he said "It is really worrying. If this happens to students, its definitely panicking. It is also injustice and I can keep on saying more about it. This situation should change, the dictatorship should change."

READ | Kamal Haasan Slams BJP Over CAA, Says His Fight 'won't Stop Till This Tyranny Goes Off'

Kamal Hasan against CAA

Kamal Haasan also actively opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act during his earlier press conference two weeks ago had said,"It is foolish trying to convert the country into an adobe for people belonging to a particular religion, the younger generation will reject this idea."

Earlier, Kamal Haasan spoke on the violence in Jamia Milia as well and sided with the students then. Even now Kamal sticks to his stand calling it an injustice and a worrying situation. Kamal urges a change in the situation and stated that it is time dictatorship should change as well.

The actor-turned-politician also visited the University of Madras two weeks back to express his solidarity, when the students protested against CAA.

READ | MNM chief Kamal Haasan Files Petition In SC Challenging CAA; Says 'Democracy In ICU'

Deepika Padukone visits JNU

Deepika Padukone visited the Varsity in an apparent expression of solidarity with the students after the horrific attack at the Jawaharlal Nehru University. Dressed in a black sweater, the actor was seen along with groups of students and other protesters. While many have come in support of the actor for visiting JNU amidst the conflict, she has also drawn conflicting views on social media. Republic TV sources had claimed that her visit was a part of the film (Chhapaak) promotions.

A few tweets by various media organizations, with Deepika Padukone and JNUSU President Aishe Gosh's pictures, were sourced to the PR firm ‘SPICE PR’ which have raised more questions amongst netizens. Former JNU Students' Union President Kanhaiya Kumar was present at that time and seen amid the sloganeering, though he claimed later to have not seen her.

READ | She Knew She Was Standing With 'Tukde Gang': Smriti Irani On Deepika Padukone's JNU Visit

READ | Kanhaiya Kumar Calls Out Hypocrisy, Says ‘Deepika Patriotic When Endorsing Govt Scheme’

Kamal Haasan says 'What happened at JNU is injustice, dictatorship should change'