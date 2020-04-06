Kanika Kapoor, booked for negligence, to be questioned by police after 14-day quarantine

In a heartening news, Kanika Kapoor has been discharged from the hospital post a two-week treatment for COVID-19. However, there could be trouble in store for the singer due to the First Information Report registered against her. The Baby Doll artist is set to be questioned with respect to the case once her quarantine period is over.

Kanika will be required to be under home quarantine for 14 days, as per procedure, even though her tests have come negative twice. The police will be questioning her after the quarantine.

The case

An FIR was registered against Kanika for negligence at the Sarojini Nagar police station in Delhi on March 20, the day she had announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19. The case was registered against her under IPC Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

The case was in the aftermath of the controversy over the singer attending numerous gatherings, post her return from abroad, possibly putting others at a risk too. At that time, there were reports of more cases being filed against her, and a criminal complaint was also registered against her at a court in Bihar.

Kanika on Monday was discharged from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, where she had been treated. After the first four tests had come positive during this period, the fifth and sixth tests came out negative and prompted the doctors to discharge her.

There was a huge uproar over Kanika testing positive for COVID-19 after even politicians like Vasundhara Raje had attended a gathering she was a part of. No other COVID-19 positive cases were found as police sought to trace those who attended the gatherings.

The singer had expressed her displeasure over the controversy, and vociferously denied other reports like she had hidden in the airport washroom, hid her travel history, attended large parties, or that she was in the ICU. She had hoped she would test negative and expressed the urge to meet her children and family in her only active post about it on Instagram.

