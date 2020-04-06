Kanika Kapoor Discharged From Hospital Quarantine After Testing Negative For COVID Again

Kanika Kapoor has been discharged from the hospital after recovering from COVID-19. The singer, who was recovering at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow was discharged after she tested negative for the second time, in her sixth Covid test.

Reports of the Baby Doll artist’s four tests being positive had made headlines in the last few days. However, the news of her testing negative for the first time in the fifth attempt on Saturday had delighted her fans and well-wishers. One needs to test Covid negative after recovery to ensure they aren't able to transmit the virus.

Kanika Kapoor had announced on March 20 that she had tested positive for COVID-19. This was after reports of her hiding in the airport washroom and hiding her travel history post alleged return from London had surfaced, which the singer denied. Her announcement was followed by pictures of numerous gatherings she attended after her return going viral.

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and many other politicians were a part of one of the gatherings, after they self-quarantined and tested negative for COVID-19.

Kanika was upset about all the controversies, and denied that she had attended ‘parties with 300-400 guests’ and about being treated like a ‘criminal’ post her diagnosis. She also deleted the post where she announced about testing positive and denied the report that she was in the ICU. She hoped to meet her kids and family in her last Instagram post.

