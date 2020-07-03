Kanpur Encounter: Two Criminals Involved In Killing Of Eight Policemen Neutralised

Two criminals allegedly involved in the killing of eight police personnel in Kanpur have been neutralised, a senior police officer told media on Friday. Eight Uttar Pradesh Police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were killed and seven others injured in an encounter with criminals in Kanpur on Thursday.

"During a combing operation following last night's encounter, two police personnel were injured and two criminals have been neutralised," Mohit Agarwal, Inspector-General Kanpur said.

He further said that the police have recovered weapons that were used in firing at the police personnel at night. "A search operation is currently underway to nab other accused. Villagers have been called for the identification of the two deceased criminals," the IG said.

Kanpur encounter

The encounter took place when a police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases, in Dikru village under the Chaubeypur police station on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, police said. As the police team was about to reach the hideout of the dreaded criminal, a hail of bullets was showered on them from a building rooftop, leaving Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables dead, the officials said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences to the families of the eight Police personnel who lost their lives after being fired upon by criminals in Kanpur. He has directed Director General of Police HC Awasthi to take strict action against criminals. He also sought a report on the incident.

