Opposition Targets Yogi Govt On 8 Cops Being Killed In Kanpur; Akhilesh Levels Dire Charge

As the news surfaced about the Uttar Pradesh Police personnel being killed in an encounter with criminals, the Samajwadi party Chief Akhilesh Yadav targeted the Uttar Pradesh Government by alleging that the criminals and the ruling government have both colluded in the killing of the policemen.

"Tribute to the martyrdom of 8 policemen in the tragic incident in Kanpur! In this most shameful incident of UP's criminal world, the price of the collusion of the 'ruling and criminals' has been paid by duty bound policemen. The criminals must be caught alive to expose the rulers," says a rough translation of what Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

कानपुर की दुखद घटना में पुलिस के 8 वीरों की शहादत को श्रद्धांजलि!



उप्र के आपराधिक जगत की इस सबसे शर्मनाक घटना में ‘सत्ताधारियों और अपराधियों ‘की मिलीभगत का ख़ामियाज़ा कर्तव्यनिष्ठ पुलिसकर्मियों को भुगतना पड़ा है.



अपराधियों को जिंदा पकड़कर वर्तमान सत्ता का भंडाफोड़ होना चाहिए. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 3, 2020

Besides Yadav, Om Prakash Rajbhar, National President of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, also lambasted at the state government by saying "this is what Ramrajya is called under BJP rule" and asking resignation from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"In the BJP government, this is called "Ramrajya"? Law and order has completely collapsed under the Yogi government! These are the result of Yogi government's failure. 8 policemen martyred, including CO in attack by power-protected criminals during the raid in Kanpur, extremely tragic! God bless the soul!" Rajbhar said in Hindi.

"My deepest condolences to the bereaved family! In Yogi Rule, the spirits of miscreants are so high, they are not afraid of the police and the administration! Yogi government is giving protection to goons mafia !! Yogi Adityanath resign," he said in another tweet.

भाजपा सरकार में इसे ही "रामराज्य" कहते हैं?

योगी सरकार में कानून व्यवस्था पूरी तरह से ध्वस्त हो चुकी हैं ! यह योगी सरकार के नाकामी का नतीजा हैं। कानपुर में दबिश के दौरान सत्ता संरक्षित अपराधियों द्वारा हमले में CO समेत 8 पुलिसकर्मि शहीद, अत्यंत दुखद! ईश्वर आत्मा को शांति दें ! — Om Prakash Rajbhar (@oprajbhar) July 3, 2020

Brutal encounter killing 8 policemen

An encounter took place between the police and criminals when the police team was trying to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases, in Dikru village under Chaubeypur police station on the intervening night of July 2 and 3. Eight Police personnel, including Dy SP Devendra Mishra, lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals when the Police team had gone to raid the area. As the police team was about to reach the hideout of the dreaded criminal, a hail of bullets was showered on them from a building rooftop, leaving Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables dead.

Senior Superintendent of Police and Inspector General of Police have reached the spot and forensics team is examining the area.

SSP Kanpur said, "They'd gone to arrest him following a complaint of attempt to murder against him. They were ambushed".

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolence to the families of the police personnel who lost their lives. He has directed DGP HC Awasthi to take strict action against criminals and sought report of the incident.