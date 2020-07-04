Kanpur SHO Suspended Over Negligence After Call Records Found With Killer Vikas Dubey

In a big development, Kanpur SHO Vinay Tewari has been suspended on Saturday over negligence on duty after his call records were found linked with history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, who killed eight policemen on Friday in Uttar Pradesh. A surveillance team found few policemen on the call details linked to the criminal Vikas Dubey with Kanpur SHO Vinay Tewari being one of them. The history-sheeter, along with his supporters, had gunned down eight policemen and injured seven others when the latter were raiding his residence in Bikaru village in Kanpur.

READ | Kanpur Encounter: VP Venkaiah Naidu Expresses Anguish Over Death Of Policemen

Kanpur encounter

The encounter took place when a police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases, in Bikaru village under the Chaubeypur police station on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. As the police team was about to reach the hideout of the dreaded criminal, a hail of bullets was showered on them from a building rooftop, leaving Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables dead. A senior police officer told media on Friday that two criminals allegedly involved in the killing have been neutralized.

READ | Gold Wroth Rs 15.67 Cr Seized From Passengers Arriving From S Arabia, UAE At Jaipur Airport

CM Yogi vows crackdown

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid floral tributes to the policemen who lost their lives in an encounter at Bikaru village in Kanpur district. He also visited Regency Hospital where the policemen who were injured in the encounter, are undergoing treatment. The CM announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of deceased and a government job to one family member and asserted that perpetrators of the attack will be prosecuted under the law.

"In the Kanpur encounter, our eight policemen lost their lives and two criminals died. The sacrifice of our policemen won't go in vain. Those responsible for this, won't be spared. The government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of deceased, pension and a government job," Yogi Adityanath said.

25 teams formed to nab Vikas Dubey

More than 25 teams have been formed by the UP Police to nab history-sheeter Vikas Dubey who is yet to be apprehended 36 hours after eight police personnel were gunned down by criminals during an attempt to arrest him. Police officials also said the surveillance team was scanning over 500 mobile phones and efforts were on to retrieve information pertaining to Dubey.

READ | Maharashtra Sets Up District Committees To Monitor COVID Hospitals

The Special Task Force of UP Police has also been roped in. Police said a cash reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for providing information about Dubey and the identity of the information provider will be kept secret. He also said seven policemen, who were injured in the encounter, have been admitted to a private hospital where their condition is stable.

READ | I've Been Framed Due To Political Reasons: Ex-Faizabad DM To Masjid Demolition Trial Court