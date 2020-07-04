Kanpur Encounter: VP Venkaiah Naidu Expresses Anguish Over Death Of Policemen

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday expressed anguish over the death of eight Uttar Pradesh policemen who lost their lives in an encounter with a history-sheeter in Kanpur. He expressed condolences to the families of slain cops and wished speedy recovery of those injured.

Deeply anguished by the death of Policemen in an encounter in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. My thoughts are with the bereaved families of the police personnel. I wish speedy recovery of the injured. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 3, 2020

Reportedly, two criminals involved in the killing of police personnel in Kanpur have been neutralised. Eight UP policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police, were killed and seven others injured in an encounter with criminals in Kanpur on Thursday.

During a combing operation following the encounter, two police personnel were injured and two criminals have been neutralised. Police have also recovered weapons that were used in firing at the police personnel on the night of the encounter. A search operation is currently underway to nab other accused. Villagers have been called for the identification of the two deceased criminals. Meanwhile, UP DGP, HC Awasthi sensed a well-planned conspiracy behind the incident and informed that forensic teams have collected evidences to unravel the conspiracy.

"This incident would not have happened without a well-planned conspiracy. Forensic teams have collected evidences to unravel the conspiracy behind this attack," the top cop said.

Kanpur encounter

The encounter took place when a police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases, in Dikru village under the Chaubeypur police station on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, police said. As the police team was about to reach the hideout of the dreaded criminal, a hail of bullets was showered on them from a building rooftop, leaving Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables dead, the officials said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath rushed to Kanpur to meet the family members of the slain policemen and announced financial assistance of Rs one crore each to the bereaved families. He has directed Director General of Police HC Awasthi to take strict action against criminals. He also sought a report on the incident.

