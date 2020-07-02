Amit Shah Adds UP CM Yogi & Haryana CM Khattar To Meet On Covid In Delhi-NCR With Kejriwal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a meeting via video conference with UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, to review the COVID19 situation in Delhi-NCR. On Sunday, while speaking to news agency ANI about the Central government's fight against COVID-19 in the national capital, Shah had assured that COVID count will not reach 5.5 lakh by July-end in the national capital, refuting a claim made by Manish Sisodia who now holds the Delhi health portfolio.

Speaking about the efforts taken by Government for NCR region, the home minister had said that meetings have been held to devise a coordinated strategy keeping in the loop the three Chief Ministers - Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), Yogi Adityanath (UP), ML Khattar (Haryana). He told that such meeting would take place in the future.

"As far as COVID is concerned, I have held meetings with officials from the NCR region. I am going to talk to both Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, along with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. All the information has been collected by the Home Ministry and Health Ministry. After talking to the Chief Ministers, we will make a coordinated strategy for the NCR," the Home Minister said while responding to a question on a common COVID-19 strategy for coronavirus to evolve better coordination among NCR states in dealing with the infection. "In NCR too, testing will be increased and guidelines for hospitals will be set. We have moved ahead with proper coordination and took many decisions," he had said.

Delhi's COVID cases

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 2,442 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally in the city to over 89,000, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,803. Sixty-one fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin stated, taking the death toll from COVID-19 at 2,803. The total number of cases in the national capital is at 89,802. According to the bulletin, 59,992 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while the number of active cases stood at 27,007. In Delhi, 5,51,708 tests have been conducted.

