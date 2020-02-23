Kapil Mishra Reiterates PM's 'Shaheen Bagh Experiment' Remark Over Jaffrabad Protest

As anti-CAA protestors gathered around Jaffrabad metro station in northeast Delhi, BJP leader Kapil Mishra has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was right in calling "Shaheen Bagh" type protests "an experiment." Taking to Twitter on Sunday, he said: "Stage is being set up in Jaffrabad. Another area where the law of India will not be followed. Modi ji rightly said that Shaheen Bagh was an experiment. Be ready for road blockage, streets, markets, neighborhoods will also be blocked one by one. Keep quiet till they do not knock your door."

जाफराबाद में अब स्टेज बनाया जा रहा हैं



एक और इलाका जहां अब भारत का कानून चलना बंद



सही कहा था मोदी जी ने शाहीन बाग एक प्रयोग था



एक एक करके सड़को, गलियों , बाजारों, मुहल्लों को खोने के लिए तैयार रहिए



चुप रहिए , जब तक आपके दरवाजे तक ना आ जाएं, चुप रहिए pic.twitter.com/san18pqjIa — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 23, 2020

On Saturday night, around 500 people gathered near northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad metro station against the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The crowd consisting of mostly women chanted "Aazadi slogans" and said they would not move till the government revokes CAA. As per reports, the women have blocked road No. 66 which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar. Police are trying to speak to the protestors, reported PTI. The sudden protest outside Jaffrabad metro station began as the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors are in talks with the Shaheen Bagh protestors.

PM called Shaheen Bagh protest 'an experiment'

Addressing his first rally ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls on February 8 at Karkardooma, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the protests against the new citizenship law in Shaheen Bagh and other areas here are not a coincidence but an "experiment" and a political conspiracy to destroy the country's harmony, as he accused the AAP and the Congress of fuelling the stir for vote bank politics.

"Be it Seelampur, Jamia (Nagar) or Shaheen Bagh, for the last several days, there have been protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Are these protests coincidental? No, this is not coincidental, it is an experiment," he said.

