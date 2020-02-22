RSS Calls Road Blockade 'anti-Islamic'; Asks Shaheen Bagh Protestors To 'accept CAA'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar called the road blocking near protest side Shaheen Bagh as an "anti-Islamic act." The RSS leader was commenting on the Supreme Court's order to mediate with the demonstrators at Shaheen Bagh protesting against the contentious citizenship law (CAA), proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

"To cause inconvenience to people by blocking their way is anti-Islamic and anti-Rasool. This is a sin and a crime. People should refrain from it. Blocking road is akin to say that Islam is violent and is a perpetrator of violence. That Islam is extremist and a way to perpetrate torture," said Kumar while speaking to ANI. The RSS functionary heaped praises for the BJP government for exhibiting 'humanity' despite the two-month blockade. "Look at the government. It is so humane that despite two months of blockage, it has not taken any action. Shaheen Bagh too should show some humanity as Islam does not advocate giving pain to anyone," he said.

Kumar further stated that protestors should agree to the implementation of CAA, the law that grants citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. "I have gone to Jamia, JNU and other places. They are fearful of NRC. So, they should say that they are for the implementation of the CAA and discussion should take place on the NRC," he said.

The RSS leader maintained that everyone has a right to speak but causing inconvenience to others is "incorrect". "People of Shaheen Bagh have understood one thing in so many days that the CAA and the NRC are two different things. CAA is to give respectful living to those who were persecuted. To protest against CAA is to support the persecution of minorities in countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. So, the country feels the CAA should be implemented," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Police reopened the Noida-Faridabad road after 69 days of shutting down due to the ongoing Shaheen Bagh protests. But visuals show that barricades are still present at the site while allowing vehicular traffic. Police have particularly reopened the stretch from Noida's Mahamaya flyover to Delhi and Faridabad. While all roads close to the area have been closed by the UP Police due to the continued protests, Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch has predominantly been in focus due to the large-scale gathering. Shaheen Bagh protests began on December 14 where thousands of people, including women and children camped on the streets protesting the CAA-NRC-NPR.

Shaheen Bagh mediation

A delegation of Shaheen Bagh women protestors on Saturday, set seven conditions to Supreme Court-appointed interlocutor Sadhana Ramachandran, as per sources. Sources state that Ramachandran who arrived at the site alone met only with women protestors in the morning and refused to talk to the media. Moreover, the interlocutor advocate Sanjay Hegde will allegedly visit the site in the evening to continue the fourth day of mediation talks.

Shaheen Bagh sets conditions (as per sources):

If half of the road is opened, provide security to protestors by providing an aluminum sheet between protests and road

Revoke all cases against Jamia students

No NPR in Delhi

Investigation on all inflammatory speeches

Create an alternate protest site in Shaheen Bagh itself

Revoke all cases against youngsters who were booked for Shaheen Bagh protests

Cognizance of the deaths due to anti-CAA protests throughout India

