Delhi: Jaffrabad Protests Against CAA Continues Overnight, 1000 Women Block Metro Station

The National Capital is witnessing a repeat of a similar prototype of the sit-in at Shaheen Bagh after a large number of people including over 1,000 women gathered at Jaffrabad metro station area at night to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The mob which gathered there blocked the road under the metro station.

As per the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, entry and exit of Jaffrabad have been closed and trains have been asked to not halt at the station. The protests began on late Friday night and have continued till Sunday morning. The protestors have stated that they will not move from the site until the Centre revoke Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

#WATCH Delhi: People continue to protest in Jaffrabad metro station area, against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. Security has been deployed there.



As per the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, entry and exit of Jaffrabad have been closed. Trains will not be halting at this station. pic.twitter.com/gOLTj9MUnG — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2020

Metro station shut down

The mob which has gathered and taken over the Jaffrabad metro station area raised slogans of 'azadi' while protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The protestors, mostly women, were also seen wearing caps with a message 'NO NRC". The protestors have also hijacked the road near the metro station which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar. Seeing the security situation, the police force has reached the site.

Delhi: Security deployed in Jaffrabad metro station area as women continue to protest there, against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. pic.twitter.com/FRs9L25tgr — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2020

Police reach site

Heavy security has been deployed at the agitation site and DCP (North-East) Ved Prakash Surya is present there. Protesters also announced that they would take out a foot march from Jafrabad road to Rajghat on Sunday. However, the Delhi Police have refused to give them permission for the march. Delhi is witnessing a similar type of protests at Shaheen Bagh where women protestors have been blocking the road connecting southeast Delhi and Noida for over two months now.

(With Agency Inputs)