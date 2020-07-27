Indian Embassy In Pakistan Pays Tribute To Kargil War Heroes; Recalls Legendary Battles

Glowing tributes were paid to the soldiers who fought the Kargil War as India on Sunday celebrated the 21st anniversary of its victory. Indian High Commission in Islamabad paid its tribute to the Indian Army soldiers hailing the legendary battles they fought in Dras, Kaksar, Batalik and Turtuk.

'Tribute to their courage & ultimate sacrifice'

In a tweet, it said, "26 July will be remembered for their determination, daring, leadership and raw courage. Our tribute to their courage and ultimate sacrifice for their motherland."

Wreaths were laid at various memorials across the country by leaders and senior officers of the three services to commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces after a 60-day war against the Pakistan Army intruders in the Kargil, Drass and Batalik sectors in 1999.

Defence Minister Singh, along with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs, paid homage to the brave hearts, who laid down their lives in Operation Vijay', at the National War Memorial in the national capital.

'Their valour continues to inspire generations'

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations," PM Modi tweeted. Later, in his Mann Ki Baat radio address, the Prime Minister invoked former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee to ask people to speak and act keeping in mind the morale of soldiers.

In his message, Rajnath Singh said, "Kargil is not only a symbol of national pride but also a big step that was taken against injustice. Singh too invoked Vajpayee's views on national security. He said we have proved we will not bow down in front of any external pressures," Singh mentioned.

The Kargil war was declared over on July 26, 1999, after Indian soldiers pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country's Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks in Kargil.

