Kargil Vijay Diwas: President Ram Nath Kovind Makes Donation To Army Hospital

As a tribute to soldiers who fought valiantly and made supreme sacrifice in the Kargil war, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday presented a cheque of Rs.20 lakh to the Army Hospital (Research and Referral), Delhi, to buy equipment that will help doctors and paramedics to combat the COVID-19 pandemic effectively. July 26 is celebrated as Vijay Diwas marking the 21st anniversary of the Kargil war victory. The President's contribution to the Army Hospital has been made possible due to an exercise to economize expenditure in the Rashtrapati Bhavan and thus make more resources available to contain COVID-19.

PAPR units to be procured

The President had earlier issued directions to reduce expenses by initiating a slew of measures in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. As a sequel to this initiative, he had earlier deferred the proposal to buy a limousine which was to be used for ceremonial occasions. The contribution from the President to the Army Hospital will be used to procure units of PAPR (powered air purifying respirator), which are state-of-art equipment to enable medical professionals to breathe during surgeries and protect them from infection. This will serve the larger cause of patients' care and protection to those warriors who are fighting an invisible enemy.

In his role as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the President's gesture will boost the morale of the frontline COVID warriors of the Army Hospital. It will go a long way in providing a safe, conducive environment to them so that they can perform to the best of their ability. It is also hoped that the gesture will inspire other people and organizations to economize expenditure and utilize the savings to aid and support our COVID warriors.

Apex medical centre for Armed Forces

The Army Hospital (Research and Referral) is the apex medical care centre for the Armed Forces of India. The Officiating Commandant Maj. Gen. Sarat Chandra Dash was also a participant in Operation VIJAY for which he was awarded Yudh Seva Medal. In the prevailing situation, its doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff are tirelessly working round the clock and providing the highest quality of medical care at great risk to their own lives.

