Meeting With Amit Shah Positive; Parties To Take Steps To Restore Peace: Delhi CM Kejriwal

In an important development in the ongoing tensions in North East Delhi, a joint meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was held in the presence of other key leaders and officials on Tuesday.

Speaking of the decisions taken in the crucial meeting, Kejriwal said that the discussion was "positive" and all the parties have stressed upon restoring peace in the capital.

"It was decided in the meeting that all the political parties will take requisite steps to restore peace in Delhi. The meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah was positive," he said while addressing the media in New Delhi.

The Chief Minister further said that the Delhi police are putting every effort and that Home Minister Amit Shah has assured to provide additional police force amid ongoing violence that began late on Saturday.

"The police are doing their bit and Amit Shah ji has also assured that whatever force is needed, he will provide as per the requirement."

L-G Anil Baijal addresses the need to help out the police

Speaking of the steps taken to restore law and order in the capital, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal who was also present in the meeting said that in order to establish peace in Delhi, the police personnel needs to be helped in all possible manner.

"In today's atmosphere, we will do anything by which peace can be maintained. We have to help the police personnel and forces in all possible manner," Anil Baijal told the media.

Clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups on Sunday evening and both the groups hurled stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters.

Seven people, including one police head constable, lost their lives and over 100 were injured in North-East Delhi on Monday after clashes escalated, with significant escalation being witnessed, including arson, wanton gunfire and rampant stone-pelting.

Violence in the national capital took place just a day ahead of US President Donald Trump's maiden visit.

Kejriwal calls to seal Delhi borders

Earlier in the day, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, in an appeal for peace demanded to seal the borders. Addressing a press briefing in Delhi, Kejriwal said that people are coming from outside the city, and further asked to conduct preventive arrests.

Kejriwal added that the AAP MLAs in the affected areas informed him that there is a 'severe shortage' of Police officials and that actions by the forces cannot be taken unless there are orders from the top.

He said, "I appeal to all Delhites to maintain peace. We are worried about the violence in Northeast Delhi. Several policemen and civilians were injured and some lost their lives. Several houses were set ablaze and shops were damaged. It is very unfortunate."

