Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi CM Kejriwal & Delhi L-G To Hold Meeting Over Delhi Violence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to attend a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Governor Anil Baijal over the violence in New Delhi. Members of the opposition parties will also be a part of the meeting which is to be held on Tuesday afternoon. The Home Minister held a meeting on Monday evening with senior Home Ministry officials as well, amid the shocking violence that broke out over the previous two days in the national capital.

Senior leaders to meet

Am v worried abt prevailing situation in certain parts of Del. All of us together shud make all efforts to restore peace in our city. I again urge everyone to shun violence



Am meeting all MLAs (of all parties) of affected areas along wid senior officials in a while — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 25, 2020

The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have been taking place in multiple areas in the national capital over the weekend. However, the situation turned violent on Monday with as many as seven people, including a police constable losing their lives. Multiple vehicles were burnt and a man started firing on the streets as well.

Stone-pelting was witnessed for the second consecutive day between pro and anti-CAA groups, while heavy police security was deployed to the areas. Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad. In the ensuing violence, Delhi police constable Ratan Lal- who was attached to the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri was killed. Other police personnel including DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma were also injured in the clashes. Subsequently, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-East district of Delhi.

Even as violence engulfed areas of the national capital on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, more than 12 hours after violence erupted, has tweeted urging the LG and Home Minister Amit Shah to restore law and order situation. Congress has blamed BJP leader Kapil Mishra's incendiary statements for the violence. Most leaders have people to maintain calm.

CM Kejriwal held a meeting with the MLAs of the affected area on Monday evening to review the law and order situation.

