Kerala Court Gives Nod To Customs To Arrest Ex-secy Sivasankar Over Incriminating Evidence

A Kerala court has granted permission to the Customs department to arrest ex Principal Secretary to Kerala CMO, M Sivasankar in connection with the Gold Smuggling scan through the diplomatic channel. This development has come after the Customs Department submitted to the court that it has found incriminating evidence against Sivasankar and his custodial interrogation is required to proceed in the case investigated by the Customs.

The verdict by the Kerala court adds to the mounting trouble for Sivasankar who is already under the judicial custody of the Enforcement Directorate since October 28, in connection with the alleged money laundering in the smuggling scam. His bail plea had also been rejected by the Kerala special court after which he applied for bail in High Court, the hearing of which will be held on December 2.

Earlier, the ED had submitted that Swapna Suresh, another key accused in the case, has disclosed that Sivasankar and his team at the CMO were fully aware of the gold smuggling. The ED, during the earlier hearing, submitted evidence of calls between the Swapna Suresh and Sivasankar adding that the latter was directly involved with the proceeds of the scam highlighting that Swapna was totally under his control. The ED said it has a reason to believe that Swapna Suresh was only a pawn and that Sivasankar was the real beneficiary of the smuggling of gold into the state through diplomatic channels, after which the court denied him bail while dismissing his accusations that he was pressurised by the ED to name a few political targets.

Kerala Gold smuggling racket

The case, which is currently being probed by the ED, National Investigation Agency and the Customs Department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. The matter had come to light after 30 kilograms of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore, smuggled through diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. The diplomatic cargo was addressed to Sarith Kumar who worked at the UAE Consulate.

The case took a political turn when Sarish Kumar was arrested and he divulged details of Swapna Suresh, an ex consulate employee who was appointed by Sivasankar as a manager in the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL). After Sivasankar's alleged involvement in the scam came to light, he was removed as principal secretary pending the departmental inquiry. The opposition then targeted the Kerala CM and his office, accusing them of being complicit to the scam.

Moreover, photos of the CM with prime accused Swapna Suresh have also come to the fore raising suspicion of CM Pinarayi Vijayan's complicity to the scam, making the opposition to demand the resignation of the CM. Reportedly, the neighbours of Swapna Suresh have seen Sivasankar visiting her house quite often. This house has allegedly been used for planning the smuggling operations. The Customs raided his residence and obtained CCTV footage from various places where Sivasankar met Suresh and other accused in the past few months.

