Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Accused Sandeep Nair, Swapna Suresh At NIA's Office

In the latest development in the Kerala gold smuggling case, accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair were brought to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) office on Sunday after submitting their medical samples for a COVID test. The duo is said to be produced before the NIA court in Kochin soon. This comes a day after the NIA arrested the duo in Bengaluru following up on the FIR registered against them.

Various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 have been slapped against Sandeep Nair and Swapna Suresh. The NIA is probing whether the gold smuggling was linked to activities detrimental to national security. It has been alleged that the money from the smuggled gold may have been used for terrorist activities.

What is the gold smuggling case?

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Swapna has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. Moreover, Principal Secretary to CM M Sivasankar has been replaced after his role in hiring Suresh came under the scanner.

