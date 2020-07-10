IS Link Emerges In Kerala Gold Smuggling; NIA Opposes Swapna Suresh's Bail In HC

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) made a sensational claim in the Kerala High Court on Friday saying that they have an intelligence report which says that there are "Islamic State" links to the Kerala gold smuggling racket.

Swapna Suresh's advocate seeks FIR copy

While hearing the bail plea of the prime accused Swapna Suresh, Centre's council argued strongly that no bail should be permitted for Swapna Suresh and other accused since they have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The counsel informed that they have strong evidence against Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair and Sarith that they were involved in the gold smuggling racket and they should be interrogated by the agency to find out the emerging links. Meanwhile, Swapna Suresh's advocate sought an FIR copy which NIA has refused to furnish since its a serious matter of concern.

Meanwhile, Swapna Suresh released an audio recording on Thursday staying that she is not guilty and she is been falsely implicated in the case. She released a 10-minute long audio clip where she made an emotional appeal that she doesn't have any connection to the gold smuggling case.

Sources also reveal that someone from the UAE consulate has been helping Swapna Suresh and the team and they can be caught only if the interrogate Swapna Suresh who is absconding for 4 days. The Kerala High Court, however, adjourned the matter to Tuesday stating that the court will look whether it can admit a bail plea to the people who have been booked under the UAPA act.

