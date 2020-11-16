Kerala Gold Smuggling:CM's Ex-aide Sivasankar Alleges ED Pressure To Implicate Politicians

In a significant development, Kerala CM's ex-aide M Sivasankar claimed that the Enforcement Directorate arrested him after he refused to implicate certain political leaders in the gold smuggling scam. After the Kerala High Court rejected the suspended bureaucrat's anticipatory bail plea on October 28, he was arrested by the ED. While the agency got his remand on three occasions, Sivasankar was finally sent to judicial custody on November 12.

In an affidavit filed at the Principal Sessions Court, the former Principal Secretary to the CM maintained that he had no link to the crime. Calling upon the court to inspect messages between his Chartered Accountant Venugopal and gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh, Sivasankar reiterated that he hadn't called any Customs official to release the diplomatic baggage containing the smuggled gold. On Tuesday, the Principal Sessions Court will pronounce its order on whether Sivasankar who is currently lodged at the Ernakulum district prison will get bail.

Former Principal Secretary of Kerala CMO M Sivasankar submits an affidavit at the principal sessions court in Kochi stating, he was pressurized to name a few political targets of ED’s choice which he had refused & consequently he was arrayed as an accused and was arrested. — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

What is the Kerala gold smuggling scam?

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. On July 16, Vijayan announced that the suspension of his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar pending the departmental inquiry. It was reportedly found that he had violated the All-India Services Conduct rules due to his connections with the gold smuggling accused.

Sivasankar's role under scanner

Reportedly, the neighbours of Swapna Suresh have reportedly seen Sivasankar visiting her house quite often. This house has allegedly been used for planning the smuggling operations. The Customs raided his residence and obtained CCTV footage from various places where he met Suresh and other accused in the past few months.

Sources said that the other accused Sarith Kumar and Sandeep Nair got in touch with the senior IAS officer through Suresh. As per the ED, Sivasankar directed his Chartered Accountant Venugopal and Suresh to open a joint locker. The proceeds of crime are believed to have been stored in the locker. Previously, the NIA seized cash and gold worth Rs.1 crore from the same locker.

