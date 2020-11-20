Kerala Gold Smuggling: NIA Conducts Raids At Five Places; Documents, Electronics Seized

In a significant development in the Kerala Gold smuggling racket, the National Investigations Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted multiple raids on five locations in Kozhikode and Mallapuram. Evidence including electronics and documents have been seized by NIA. As many as 21 accused have been arrested so far and 29 have been made accused in the smuggling racket. The case is currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the NIA and the Customs Department.

Meanwhile, the ED has rejected the claims of coercion made in an audio clip purportedly by Kerala gold smuggling case "prime accused" Swapna Suresh. According to a PTI report, the ED is digging deeper into the money laundering trail that involves a number of people.

Also, Sivasankar, the ex Principal Secretary to Kerala CM, who has been denied bail by a Kerala court for his alleged involvement in the racket has moved the high court for seeking bail.

Sivasankar had earlier filed an affidavit claiming that he was been pressurised by the ED to name certain politicians, for which ED had given a counter in a sealed cover report with strong evidence, after which Sivasankar's custody was extended till November 25 by Kerala court.

Sivasankar has now challenged the special court's order by submitting a bail application in the High Court. Now it is to be seen whether the HC will consider the evidence enclosed in the sealed cover while hearing the bail plea of Sivasankar.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan faces the heat of the opposition

Sivasankar's alleged involvement in the scam while being principal secretary to CM Pinarayi Vijayan has led the Chief Minister and his office to face allegations by the opposition, of being complicit to the massive Gold smuggling scam. Moreover, photos of the CM with prime accused Swapna Suresh have also come to the fore raising suspicion of CM's complicity to the scam. Hence, the opposition has also demanded the CM to tender resignation.

Swapna Suresh, an ex-consulate employee, was appointed as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL) by Sivasankar. The ED had submitted evidence of calls between the two adding that Sivasankar was directly involved with the proceeds of the scam highlighting that Swapna was totally under Sivasankar's control.

Reportedly, the neighbours of Swapna Suresh have seen Sivasankar visiting her house quite often. This house has allegedly been used for planning the smuggling operations. The Customs raided his residence and obtained CCTV footage from various places where he met Suresh and other accused in the past few months.

What is Kerala Gold Smuggling scam?

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard.

Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex consulate employee who was appointed by Sivasankar as a manager in KSITIL. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. On July 16, Vijayan announced that the suspension of his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar pending the departmental inquiry. It was reportedly found that he had violated the All-India Services Conduct rules due to his connections with the gold smuggling accused.

(Representative Image from PTI)

