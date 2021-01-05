Kerala Gold Smuggling: NIA Files Chargesheet Against 20 Accused; M Sivasankar Not Named

In a big development on Tuesday, the NIA filed a chargesheet against 20 accused persons in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling scam in a special court. This was based on the agency's FIR dated July 10, 2020, under Sections 16, 17, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Until now, 21 accused persons have been arrested in the case while 8 others are still absconding. Meanwhile, former Principal Secretary to Kerala CM M Sivasankar who is currently in judicial custody has not been named in the chargesheet despite being questioned by the NIA.

Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh, Ramees KT, Jalal AM, Mohammad Shafi P, Saidalavi E, Abdu PT, Rabins Hameed, Muhammedali Ebrahim, Muhammedali, Sharafuddeen KT, Mohammed Shafeeq A, Hamzath Abdulsalam, Samju TM, Hamjad Ali K, Jifsal CV, Aboobacker P, Muhammed Abdu Shameem KV, Abdul Hameed and Shamshudeen have named as accused in the chargesheet.

Claiming that the conspiracy started in June 2019, the NIA alleged that the aforesaid persons raised funds and smuggled 167 kg of gold between November 2019 and June 2020 through the import cargo addressed to diplomats at the Consulate General of UAE in Thiruvananthapuram. Moreover, it added that the main accused had planned to smuggle more gold from countries such as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia. Holding them responsible for threatening the "economic security of India", the agency revealed that the probe against absconding persons and others who facilitated the crime is underway.

NIA chargesheets 20 accused persons in Trivandrum Gold Smuggling Case pic.twitter.com/C5OhpaURWV — NIA India (@NIA_India) January 5, 2021

Read: In Kerala Gold Smuggling Case, Customs Alleges Sivasankar, Swapna Travelled To UAE 7 Times

What is the gold smuggling scam?

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith PS who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. On July 16, Vijayan announced that the suspension of his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar pending the departmental inquiry. It was reportedly found that he had violated the All-India Services Conduct rules due to his connections with the gold smuggling accused.

Read: Kerala Gold Smuggling: Customs Summons Speaker's Addl Pvt Secretary For Questioning