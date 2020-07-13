Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: NIA Moves CBI To Issue Blue Corner Notice Against Key Accused

Days after taking over the Kerala Gold Smuggling case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has moved the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to issue a Blue Corner Notice against Faizal Fareed, a key accused in the case. The application is reported to be under process. The Customs officials had recorded the statement of Fareed, who is currently in Dubai, on Monday. According to Customs officials, they called his friend to contact the accused and recorded his statement. Fareed is a native of Thrissur.

The Blue Corner Notice by the CBI, also known as 'enquiry notices,' is issued in order to verify someone's identity or to obtain particulars of the said individual's criminal record. According to the CBI website, the aforementioned type of notice can also be issued 'to locate someone who is missing or is an identified or unidentified international criminal or is wanted for a violation of ordinary criminal law and whose extradition may be requested.'

READ | Villagers Near Trivandrum Attack & Forcibly Cough On Medical Team; Kerala CM Blames Oppn

The NIA has slapped various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 against the accused - Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed, Sandeep Nair - in the case. Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair have been sent to NIA custody for 8 days. During the hearing, the NIA informed the special court that Suresh and Nair forged the seal and emblem of the UAE Embassy to commit the crime. Moreover, it argued that the smuggled gold was not used for jewellery purpose, but for terror activities. Suresh and Nair shall remain in NIA custody till July 21.

READ | Kerala Gold Smuggling: NIA Court Remands Swapna Suresh & Sandeep Nair To Judicial Custody

'No-confidence motion'

The Opposition's demand for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation has been fuelled further as the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), on Monday, has decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the ruling government in the Kerala Assembly. UDF convener Benni Behanan has expressed that the coalition has also decided to move a resolution against Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and seek his resignation alleging his link to the gold smuggling scandal.

"The UDF meet today has decided to move a no-confidence motion against the government and resolution against the Speaker. The UDF has entrusted the matter with the Opposition Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala," PTI quoted the UDF convener.

READ | Kerala Gold Smuggling: UDF To Move No-confidence Motion Against Pinarayi Vijayan Govt

Kerala Gold Smuggling

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Swapna has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. Moreover, Principal Secretary to CM M Sivasankar has been replaced after his role in hiring Suresh came under the scanner.

READ | Kerala Gold Scandal: NIA Registers FIR Against Swapna Suresh & Others Under UAPA