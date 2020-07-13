Kerala Gold Smuggling: UDF To Move No-confidence Motion Against Pinarayi Vijayan Govt

The Opposition's demand for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation has been fuelled further as the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), on Monday, has decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the ruling government in the Kerala Assembly. UDF convener Benni Behanan has expressed that the coalition has also decided to move a resolution against Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and seek his resignation alleging his link to the gold smuggling scandal.

"The UDF meet today has decided to move a no-confidence motion against the government and resolution against the Speaker. The UDF has entrusted the matter with the Opposition Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala," PTI quoted the UDF convener.

Behanan also alleged that the link of the former IT secretary, who is a key accused in the case, with the Chief Minister is clear now and that the attempts to protect the accused have become 'evident now.' He added that the Opposition will continue protests demanding Vijayan's resignation

Accused sent to 8-day NIA custody

As per the latest update in the case, key accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair have been sent to NIA custody for 8 days. During the hearing, the NIA informed the special court that Suresh and Nair forged the seal and emblem of the UAE Embassy to commit the crime. Moreover, it argued that the smuggled gold was not used for jewellery purpose, but for terror activities. Suresh and Nair shall remain in NIA custody till July 21.

Meanwhile, the Customs officials in Kochi have also recorded the statement of Fazil Fareed - third accused in the case. According to Customs officials, Fazil is in Dubai and they called his friend to contact him and recorded his statement. Fareed is a native of Thrissur.

Kerala Gold Smuggling

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Swapna has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. Moreover, Principal Secretary to CM M Sivasankar has been replaced after his role in hiring Suresh came under the scanner.