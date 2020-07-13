Kerala Gold Smuggling: Custom Officials Records 3rd Accused Fazil Fareed's Statement

In the latest development to the Kerala Gold Smuggling case, the Customs officials in Kochi recorded the statement of Fazil Fareed, the third accused in the case, over the phone. According to Customs officials, Fazil is in Dubai and they called his friend to contact him and recorded his statement. Fareed is a native of Thrissur.

Furthermore to the case accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair have tested negative for COVID-19 and they will be produced before the Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday. The Court will consider NIA's demand for their 10-day custody. On Sunday the duo was remanded to three days judicial custody.

The key accused Swapna and Sandeep were nabbed by the NIA from Bengaluru on Saturday. The investigation agency registered an FIR against Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed, Sandeep Nair, and others and slapped various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 against the aforesaid individuals.

The Gold smuggling case

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Swapna has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. Moreover, Principal Secretary to CM M Sivasankar has been replaced after his role in hiring Suresh came under the scanner.

