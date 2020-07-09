Kerala Gold Smuggling: MHA Permits NIA Probe, Cites 'implications For National Security'

Just a day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's letter to the Prime Minister urging a central investigation into the gold smuggling case, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday has permitted a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Permitting NIA probe in the matter, MHA Spokesperson stated that the organised smuggling operation may have 'serious implications' for national security. With several links between the Kerala CMO and the smuggling racket emerging, the Opposition in the state has also been demanding CM Vijayan's resignation for an 'impartial probe.'

MHA permits National Investigation Agency (@NIA_India ) to investigate the Thiruvananthapuram Airport Gold smuggling case, as the organised smuggling operation may have serious implications for national security.@HMOIndia @PIB_India @airnewsalerts @DDNewslive — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) July 9, 2020

Key accused sent to judicial custody

In another major update, the man who has been arrested in the smuggling case by the Customs has been remanded for further investigation. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court sent Sarith, a former employee of a foreign country's consulate in Kerala, to the custody of the Customs Preventive Commissionerate till July 15.

The Customs suspects that a smuggling syndicate had misused the name of a person who enjoys diplomatic immunity by sending the gold concealed in a parcel of bathroom equipment.

'Natural in politics'

Meanwhile, protests erupted across Kerala on Thursday demanding the Chief Minister's resignation over the smuggling case. The Kerala Youth Congress also burnt an effigy of Vijayan and clashed with the police in certain areas. Responding to the demands, Vijayan has remarked that it is 'natural' in politics. He added that the Opposition does not want him to hold the chair and that there is nothing else to it.

Moreover, on Wednesday, in his letter to the Prime Minister, the Kerala CM wrote, "It is requested that an effective and coordinated investigation into this incident by all central agencies concerned is the need of the hour. The scope of the probe should cover all aspects from the source to the end utilization. Every link of this crime should be unravelled so that such incidents do not recur."

"The fact that the attempt to smuggle huge quantity of gold was concealed in diplomatic baggage makes the matter extremely serious. It is learnt that customs officials are conducting inquiry into the incident. The case has serious implications as this undermines the economy of the nation," he had added.

Kerala gold smuggling scandal

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Swapna has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. Moreover, Principal Secretary to CM M Sivasankar has been replaced after his role in hiring Suresh came under the scanner.

