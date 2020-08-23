Kerala Govt Hired Adani-linked Firm For Consultancy On Auctioning Of TVM Airport

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala Government has once come under the scanner after reports highlighted an alleged nexus between Adani Enterprises and the state over the auctioning of the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

The issue came to light after an RTI revealed that out of the Rs 2.36 crore spent by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), Rs 55,39,522 was spent as a professional fee to law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas for bidding on the Thiruvananthapuram airport. Through further digging, it was revealed that the co-owner of the firm is Paridhi Adani, who is married to Adani group Chairman Gautam Adani’s eldest son Karan Adani. She is also the daughter of the founder Cyril Shroff, the founder of the law firm.

The opposition parties have raised suspicions over this information pointing towards an alleged nexus between the Adani group and the Kerala state government highlighting how Karan Adani had been made in-charge of the Vizhinjam port project closely interacting with the Kerala government.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala issued a statement over the matter saying, "Reports of the state government seeking legal advice on bidding process from Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, a firm owned by a close relative of Adani, raise concerns. If true, this shows a nexus between the state government and the Adani Group."

"By involving a firm close to Adani, it seems that the government was unable to maintain the secrecy of bidding documents," Chennithala added in the statement.

The Adani Enterprises had won the rights for the Thiruvananthapuram airport by bidding the highest per-passenger fee of Rs 168 to the Airport Authority of India (AAI). The second highest bidder-in-line was the KSIDC which made a bid of Rs 135.

(with inputs from agencies)