Kerala: Police Arrests Man, Accomplice For Getting Wife Killed By Snake

The Kerala police in Anchal have arrested a man, along with his accomplice on Sunday for allegedly getting his wife killed by a snake. According to reports, while the crime branch was investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman, the accused duo broke down during the interrogation and confessed that is was a pre-planned murder. As per the police, the victim's husband Sooraj had purchased the snake to allegedly kill his wife from his friend Suresh-- who is a snake catcher.

Husband plots murder of wife to remarry

According to the police, the incident took place on the night of May 6 when the victim's husband brought a snake with him with a pre-planned motive. He hid the snake inside his bag and threw it on his wife while she was sleeping. Narrating the incident, Kollam Rural SP Harisankar said, "He waited and watched the snake bite his wife twice. After this, he tried to put the snake in a container but failed. The snake escaped and went under the cupboard. He stayed awake all night. The next day, he left early and the parents of the woman found her dead. Later, the snake was also found from the room."

The victim's parents filed a police complaint after growing suspicious as this was the second time that a snake had bit her. During the interrogation, it was revealed that on March 2, her husband Sooraj procured a viper from Suresh and attempted to kill her. However, she had escaped the snakebite the first time. The police further added, "He gained confidence from the first act. He used to watch YouTube videos to handle snakes and also learned it from his friend -- a snake catcher." The accused took 98 sovereigns of gold and cash as dowry and had reportedly already sold off most of the gold. He wanted to get rid of his wife in anticipation of marrying another woman, the police stated.

Similar incident

In another incident on Sunday, a 33-year-old Army jawan allegedly tried to kill his wife with a kitchen knife following a quarrel and later attempted suicide in Vishrantwadi area of Pune. According to the police, the woman is hospitalized and out of danger, while the man has been discharged and will be arrested soon. "After an altercation over shifting a cooler in the house, the jawan took a kitchen knife and injured her on the face, stomach, and hands. He then tried to slit his veins," the police said.

(With Agency Inputs)