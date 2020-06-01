Tragedy In Kerala: 11-month-old Toddler Of Quarantined Parents Drowns In Bucket Of Water

An 11-month-old toddler whose parents are placed under COVID-19 home quarantine allegedly drowned in a bucket of water in Chalissery at Palakkad district. Muhammed Nisan, the toddler, was found dead in a bucket of water kept in the bathroom on Saturday around 10 pm. Chalissery police have filed a natural death case and are waiting for the child's COVID test results.

The child's father Muhammad Sadiq along with his mother are under home quarantine after Sadiq's brother, who is living in the same home, was tested positive of COVID-19. Chalissery police said: ''further actions will be taken only after the test result comes out. We have filed an unnatural death case on this.'' The body of the toddler has been shifted to the Thrissur Medical College for COVID-19 testing, as his family has been quarantined.

COVID-19 Cases in Kerala

Kerala reported 61 new positive cases, of whom 57 are returnees from abroad and other states as the tally of COVID-19 cases touched 1,269 on Sunday and over 1.34 lakh people are under observation. While 670 people are under treatment for the infection in various hospitals, 590 have been treated and discharged, including 10 who have recovered today, a press release from the Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

Palakkad reported the highest number of 12 cases, Kasaragod (10), Kannur (seven), Kollam, Alappuzha (six), Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta (four), Thrissur, Malappuram, Wayanad (three), Kozhikode (two) and Ernakulam (one). Four cases, two each from Palakkad and Kollam districts, have been infected through contact.

So far 1,31,651 people have entered the state, including 19,662 through airports and over one lakh through checkpoints. In the last 24 hours, 3,099 samples have been sent for testing. So far, samples of 67,371 people have been sent for testing and results of 64,093 available are negative, the release added.

(With agency inputs)