Kerala Comes To Maharashtra's Aid; 100 Doctors & Nurses Head To Join State's Covid Fight

A 100 members medical team of doctors and nurses from Kerala on Sunday left the state to assist Mumbai doctors in the fight against COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac stated that an advanced team has already been sent to the Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai.

This comes after the Maharashtra Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) on May 25 urged the Kerala government to send a team of doctors and nurses on a temporary basis to help fight the virus. Writing a letter to the Kerala government, the Maharashtra DMER had requested to send 50 Doctors and 100 nurses. This also came after Kerala voluntarily offered to help Maharashtra in the battle against coronavirus by sending its medical team.

A 100 member medical team of doctors and nurses from Kerala led by Santhosh Kumar Dy. Superintendent of TVM Medical College volunteers to assist Mumbai doctors in the battle against Covid19.Advance team has already reached Seven Hills Hospital.Doctors without borders! — Thomas Isaac (@drthomasisaac) May 31, 2020

COVID-19 in Maharashtra

On Sunday, May 31, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally surged to 67,655 with 2,487 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. There are 36,031 active cases in the state at present. The number of recovered cases in Maharashtra rose to 29,329 after 1248 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the day. Out of the total 89 deaths- 52 from Mumbai, 9 each from Pune and Navi Mumbai, 6 from Malegoan, 5 from Thane, 4 from Kalyan-Dombivali, two from Solapur and one each from Osmanabad and Yavatmal were reported on Sunday, propelling the state's death toll to 2286.

Further, 56 of the aforesaid deceased persons had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc. The recovery and fatality rate pertaining to COVID-19 in the state stands at 45.35% and 3.37% respectively. A total of 4,62,176 samples have been tested in various laboratories so far.

As compared to the national average of 2,722 tests per lakh population, Maharashtra has conducted 3,585 tests per lakh population. There are 3,157 active containment zones in Maharashtra. While 5,58,100 individuals are under home quarantine, 34,480 others have been sent to institutional quarantine centers.

Meanwhile, following the Centre's lockdown extension in containment zones, Maharashtra has issued lockdown guidelines for the new lockdown-- 'Mission Begin Again' valid till June 30 in three different phases. In addition to the Centre's guidelines for reopening in phases, Maharashtra has imposed phase-wise reopening of activities in areas of MCGM (Mumbai), Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati, and Nagpur. In the rest of the state, all activities are allowed except for the ones mentioned in the prohibited list.

